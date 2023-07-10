Sen. Schumer calls on FDA to investigate PRIME’s high-caffeine energy drink

WASHINGTON — The new PRIME energy drink has some members of Congress worried about its popularity among teens. That’s because one can has twice as much caffeine as a Red Bull.

The company’s founders are wrestler, Logan Paul, and influencer KSI and their products are getting attention nationwide.

But now, the popular sports drink is under scrutiny from Congress.

“A lot of parents have never heard of it, but their kids have,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The big concern is over PRIME’s energy drink. One can contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is the same as drinking six cans of Coke. They’re also becoming a fan favorite for teens.

“Limit him to from even having more than one a day,” Abby Moore from Ohio said.

Moore said her 11-year-old son got hooked after seeing ads on YouTube. She said the effects are noticeable.

“He will crash in the middle of the evening, instead of at night like he should and then he’ll be up all night,” Moore said.

Schumer is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the company. He wants the agency to review caffeine levels and marketing for the product.

“PRIME has engaged in an advanced advertising campaign aimed at kids, even though kids aren’t supposed to drink anything with this much caffeine,” Schumer said Sunday at a news conference.

In a statement to the Washington News Bureau, a representative from PRIME said “our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”

The PRIME rep also said its energy drink contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks. They add the packaging states this energy drink isn’t made for anyone under 18.

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages any amount of caffeine for kids under 12. The association suggests teens between 12 to 18 should limit their consumption of caffeine to less than 100 milligrams. That’s the same as a cup of coffee.

Here is the full statement we received from PRIME:

“PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18.

