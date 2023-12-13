Shane van Gisbergen to run full-time in NASCAR's Xfinity Series in 2024

Shane Van Gisbergen’s transition to NASCAR will include a full season in the Xfinity Series.

Trackhouse Racing announced Wednesday that the three-time Australian Supercars champion and Chicago street course winner would drive the No. 97 car full-time for Kaulig Racing in NASCAR’s No. 2 Series in 2024.

"After winning in Chicago, I could not stop thinking about racing full time in NASCAR," van Gisbergen said in a statement.

"I am still stunned at how quickly this has all come together. I must thank the NASCAR industry and fans for embracing me and allowing me to chase this dream. I respect every driver who has put in the work to make it to the Cup Series, and I am ready to put in that same effort. I am anxious to get started."

Van Gisbergen, 34, became the first driver in 60 years to win a Cup Series race in his first start at NASCAR's top level. He won the inaugural Chicago race with a pass of Justin Haley with five laps to go and wasn't challenged on a two-lap race to the finish after a late caution.

The Chicago race was also his first start at any level in NASCAR. After winning that race, he finished 19th in the Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park and then 10th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen will also race in seven Cup Series races in 2024. He’ll race at Circuit of the Americas in March, both Talladega races, the Coca-Cola 600, the Chicago street course, Watkins Glen and the fall Las Vegas race.

The New Zealand native has won 81 supercars races over 508 starts. He won his first title in 2016 and then went back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Only three drivers have more Supercars wins than van Gisbergen and he and Paul Morris are the only two drivers to win the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst 12 Hour.