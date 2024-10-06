National

Shohei Ohtani hits 1st career playoff HR to tie Game 1 in Dodgers-Padres NLDS

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.

In his second career postseason at-best, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.

