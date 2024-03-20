Shohei Ohtani's interpeter accused of 'massive theft' from Dodgers star to support gambling, per report

Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter has been accused of a theft, said to be on the magnitude of millions of dollars, against the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ohtani's legal team reportedly claimed Ippei Mizuhara used the two-way phenom's funds to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookmaker who is currently under federal investigation.

From the Times:

In a statement, the West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler, said, "In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

This article will be updated with more information.