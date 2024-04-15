Spring game takeaways, Transfer Portal QBs, and Mark Pope's Kentucky introduction

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the top headlines arising from spring games across college football. They dive in on the QB battle happening at Ohio State, the focus on the dynamic between Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer at Alabama, and Cam Rising being back for Utah.

The guys then discuss if Michigan and Auburn should be in the market for adding a transfer portal quarterback. Forde points out the regression by Payton Thorne, and the guys pitch why they need to add competition to the room.

After the break, they dissect the enormous celebration event by Kentucky to introduce their new basketball coach, former player Mark Pope. Wetzel brings up comments made by former Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins and how Pope shouldn't spurn old players.

Wetzel and Dellenger then recount their excursion to Augusta Georgia to cover the Masters, as Wetzel shares his attempts to introduce Dellenger to UFC and slap fighting.

They cap off the show the story of a woman who is suing Disney World because she was trampled by Goofy.

2:49 Ohio State, Alabama, and Utah spring game reactions

28:40 Will Michigan and Auburn pursue Transfer Portal quarterbacks?

37:02 Kentucky welcomes Mark Pope

54:12 Ross and Dan's Masters adventures

58:42 People's Court: Goofy causes trouble

