Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd exits game with ankle sprain, 1 week before WNBA All-Star Game

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd was selected by Breanna Stewart for her team in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game this Saturday, but her status for the game might now be in doubt.

The five-time All-Star exited Saturday's game against the New York Liberty, an 80-76 loss, in the fourth quarter after turning her ankle. The Storm later announced she had sprained her ankle and would not return.

Jewell Loyd left the Storm-Liberty game after what appeared to be a left foot injury. pic.twitter.com/DLXu63XDQu — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn told reporters after the game it was too early to know how severe Loyd's injury is, but said the player herself seemed optimistic, via CBS Sports:

"Right now it's a sprained ankle and it's too early to determine what the prognosis is," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. "She was super positive. We were sitting down so I didn't see her walking but turning her ankle, I don't think it was as bad, but we'll see. Tomorrow morning we'll see how it feels."

Loyd's health looms large for the 4-13 Storm. In 16 games played this season, Loyd currently leads the WNBA in scoring with career-high 25.6 points per game on 39.9% shooting and 41.2% from 3-point range, plus 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Her 56 3-pointers made leads the league by a chasmic margin.

The Storm now have a three-day layoff before back-to-back games against the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream to end the first half.