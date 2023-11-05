Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals tonight on NBC

It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Bills at Bengals, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bills vs. Bengals game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Bills at Bengals game on?

Sunday night's Bills vs. Bengals game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Bills vs. Bengals game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bills vs. Bengals game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: