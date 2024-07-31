Taking a look at how every MLB team did at the trade deadline | Baseball Bar-B-Cast Podcast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The 2024 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and now it’s time to take a look at how every team did before the clock struck 6pm ET on Wednesday. Every single team made some sort of trade and we here on the Baseball Bar-B-Cast are ready to discuss them.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their grades for how each team did before the deadline, as well as try to make sense of some of the trades like Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers landing Jack Flaherty and why the Chicago White Sox continue to fail even after trading away a few players.

The guys also give their praise to Peter Bendix of the Miami Marlins and A.J. Preller of the San Diego Padres for their stellar deadline moves, why it doesn’t feel like the New York Yankees are all the way in on a championship or bust season and whether the crazy National League Wild Card race is a little easier to be defined after those teams who are fighting to stay in it made their final acquisitions to help bolster a potential postseason roster.

(5:34) - A.L. East

(22:30) - A.L. Central

(35:40) - A.L. West

(49:09) - N.L. East

(1:00:30) - N.L. Central

(1:09:04) - N.L. West

(1:18:04) - Clearer picture in N.L. Wild Card?

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts