Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 offseason preview: Most of NFC South champs' roster will return

2024 season: 10-7, first in NFC South, lost in wild-card round to Commanders

Overview: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have proven to be the class of the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield’s career renaissance was not a one-year fluke, as he improved upon his 2023 season in 2024. The Bucs won the NFC South title again and while they lost on a field goal to Washington as time expired in a playoff game, last season established that the Buccaneers are the best team in the division until further notice.

Success has a price, and for the second straight season the Bucs lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job. Last year it was Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers, and this year it was Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars. At least Mayfield is used to change after having plenty of offensive coordinators in his NFL career.

The Buccaneers had a good 2024 draft, already had a strong foundation and have to be happy to have resurrected Mayfield’s career. Tampa Bay is in a good place as the offseason starts.

Key free agents

WR Chris GodwinLB Lavonte DavidOLB Joe Tryon-ShoyinkaG Ben Bredeson

Who's in/out: The decisions on Godwin and David will be interesting. They're franchise legends, but David is 35 years old and Godwin is coming off a major leg injury. Tryon-Shoyinka and Bredeson are starters, and it will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers prioritize them.

Key free-agent needs

LinebackerCornerbackEdge rusher

Why the holes? If David isn't back, Tampa would be fairly thin at the off-the-ball linebacker spot. The Bucs are still working on cornerback, and their defense could use another edge rusher.

Do they have the money?

The Buccaneers entered the offseason at roughly $4 million over the projected cap, according to Spotrac. A few key restructures, like Baker Mayfield, will open up a good amount of money. The Bucs should have a decent amount of flexibility depending on those restructures.

Notable potential cuts

S Jordan WhiteheadCB Jamel Dean

Why they're gone: The Buccaneers don't have many high-profile cut candidates; their cap moves will presumably come from restructuring current deals. Dean has a cap hit of nearly $15.3 million and Whitehead could be a cut candidate too, but the Buccaneers would open up a hole in the secondary by cutting either of them.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 19 2nd round: No. 533rd round4th round5th round7th round

Good draft fit

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Why him? It's hard to go wrong drafting talented players from Alabama, and Campbell would be a good fit for the defense. That's especially true if Lavonte David isn't back. Cornerback is also a strong option here.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Bring back Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers have a big task in replacing Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator, marking the third time in as many years they're hunting for a play-caller. From a personnel standpoint, they are relatively set in the backfield, offensive line and quarterback. The only outstanding question is whether Godwin returns. The offense got on fine without him after he went down with an injury, but he's a chain-moving specialist who worked well underneath with Baker Mayfield. The new coordinator should want to run back as much of Coen's system as possible. Bringing back Godwin would be a huge win, but he should be coveted on the open market, even with an open injury question. —Matt Harmon