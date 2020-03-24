Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak

Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic escorts brave an early afternoon rain as they look for abortion opponents that protest daily at Mississippi's only state licensed abortion facility, Monday, March 23, 2020. A number of governors are moving to ban most abortions in their respective states during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don't qualify as essential surgeries. Diane Derzis, owner of the abortion clinic in Mississippi, told The Associated Press that the clinic had not been told by the state to stop providing the procedure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)