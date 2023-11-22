Thanksgiving football: How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game on CBS

The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season this Thursday with its typical trio of Thanksgiving football games, including the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys match. Headed into the Thanksgiving game, the Cowboys (7-3) are coming off a big win against the Panthers, meanwhile the Commanders (4-7) are looking to make a comeback after suffering a loss to the Giants last week. The Commanders at Cowboys game will air on CBS this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Washington vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the first Thanksgiving football game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?

Thursday afternoon's Commanders vs. Cowboys game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Thanksgiving:

Where to stream the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: