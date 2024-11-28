Those tricky Lions! Detroit wanted 335-pound tackle Penei Sewell to pass it downfield

The Detroit Lions have a seemingly endless bucket of trick plays to pick from.

Earlier this season, they ran a hook-and-ladder play to Penei Sewell, their fantastic 335-pound left tackle. Sewell is a freak athlete. He has a 9-yard catch in his career too, which came on a third-and-7 to seal a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But having Sewell pass the ball? The Lions are just messing with everyone now.

It sure seemed like that was the plan. Sewell took a handoff on a reverse and it sure seemed like he was going to pass it downfield. Nothing came open downfield so he had to eat it for a 1-yard loss, officially ruled a sack for the Bears. Chicago defensive lineman Austin Booker and linebacker Jack Sanborn probably didn't plan on each getting a half-sack on a Pro Bowl lineman on Thursday.

The best thing about the play is it lost yardage but the Lions home crowd went bonkers afterward. They love this Lions team, love Sewell and clearly enjoy offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's wicked sense of humor when it comes to creating crazy trick plays.

Sewell didn't get to pass it, so we didn't get to see what kind of arm he has. Knowing the Lions, he'll get another chance.