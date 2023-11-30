Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game

Tonight, after a brief hiatus last week for Black Friday, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 13 of the NFL season. This week, less than three months out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3). The Cowboys are currently favored to win in light of their three-game winning streak and the fact that they have yet to lose a home game in the 2023 season. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

What channel is the Seahawks at Cowboys game on?

Where to stream the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season