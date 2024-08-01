Top fantasy football TE rankings, according to our experts

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta did something truly amazing last season: he became a star fantasy tight end in his rookie year.

That is no small feat at that position. Ten touchdowns and 120 targets for a rookie tight end? Seems like a thing only dreams are made of, but LaPorta got it done. How will he follow his monstrous rookie year up? Our analysts clearly think he'll have plenty to offer in his second season, with three of our four experts having ranked LaPorta as their overall TE1 for 2024.

Travis Kelce is also still around, doing what he does, but heading into his age-34 season, he's officially lost his crown as the consensus TE1 in our team's rankings, now sitting behind the aforementioned LaPorta. There are also the tried and true options of Mark Andrews and George Kittle, each of whom has been a fantasy staple over the past couple of years. And Bills TE, Dalton Kincaid, was no slouch in his rookie year either — he could reach another level in 2024.

For those who are looking to head in a different direction, though, seem to have more options than ever, as the tight end position suddenly looks as deep as it's been in recent memory. Analyst Scott Pianowski came up clutch outlining some tight end draft strategies for 2024, in case you're looking for somewhere to start.

Whether you're back in on Kyle Pitts (again) or looking for the next deep sleeper breakout, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their 2024 half-point-per-reception tight end rankings.

Who is your favorite fantasy football tight end for the 2024 season?