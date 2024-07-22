Top NBA prospects AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer among the best performers at loaded Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – NBA scouts and high-major Division I coaches packed the gyms at the Riverview Park Activities Center the last 10 days to get eyes on some of the best high school basketball players in the country at Nike’s Peach Jam. Also watching from the sidelines were former and current NBA players, including Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Matt Barnes, Jason Richardson, Carmelo Anthony and Carlos Boozer, some who had sons playing in the tournament.

The top two players from the incoming junior and senior classes played some of the best basketball all summer, and it was No. 1 versus No. 2 in the 17U championship game as AJ Dybantsa faced off with Cameron Boozer. Both players put on elite displays of shot creation, facilitating for teammates and defensive versatility, and it was Boozer and the Nightrydas edging out Dybantsa and the Soldiers, 71-62.

Some NBA teams sent as many as three scouts to watch the up-and-coming NBA talent, including some of the younger players in the 15U and 16U divisions.

Here’s a look at eight top performers from Peach Jam and a few younger players who caught the eyes of scouts and college coaches.

AJ Dybantsa

The 6-foot-8 wing showed why he’s the No. 1 prospect in high school basketball and the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His combination of length and high motor makes him difficult to guard on offense and, with his 7-1 wingspan, he is able to deflect passes and alter shots on defense.

Dybantsa did everything he could to try to take over the championship game in the third quarter, recognizing mismatches and finishing through contact, but it wasn’t enough for the win. Last year, Dybantsa was the leading scorer in the 17U division, playing up a year, and this year he was second, averaging 23.1 points per game.

The No. 1 player in the country plans to cut his college list to 10 schools by the end of the month with Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, USC, Baylor and Alabama all in the mix.

Cameron Boozer

If Dybantsa is the best long-term NBA prospect, Boozer might be the top high school player in the country with how well he's played this summer. He was named the U17 FIBA World Cup tournament MVP after Team USA took home the gold medal. During the 10-day competition in Istanbul, Turkey, Boozer averaged 20.4 points per game and showed growth in defending 1-through-5 when stepping out on the perimeter to guard the switch.

Cameron Boozer (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Dante Allen (21 PTS) were a dynamic duo to help the @nightrydaselite secure the EYBL Championship 🍑🏆 pic.twitter.com/NVYpnn2kgy — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 21, 2024

Boozer led his team, Nightrydas Elite (Florida), to three consecutive Peach Jam championships in the 15U, 16U and 17U divisions, something that has never been done before. A 6-9 forward, he averaged 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Peach Jam and missed only one shot in the title game, netting 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Cameron and his twin brother Cayden have a lot of similar college offers, and many believe it’s down to Duke, Miami, Florida, Florida State and Arkansas.

Tyran Stokes

Stokes is the No. 1-ranked player in the rising junior class and doesn’t look like the typical 16-year-old at 6-8, 245 pounds. Both Dybantsa and Stokes teamed up this past high school season at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and elected to play on the same AAU team this summer, going 14-1 during the regular EYBL season and leading the Oakland Soldiers to the championship game. Stokes played up a division on the circuit and was also one of the younger players on the loaded U17 Team USA squad that took home gold earlier this month.

THIS DUO 🔥



Dybantsa steal. 🔒

Stokes poster. 💥@NikeEYB Peach Jam on the NBA App ⤵️

EYBL Championship: https://t.co/qXXfHbTPqO pic.twitter.com/xR8DtEKLtU — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 21, 2024

Over the course of a year, Stokes has made strides in his conditioning and his shot looks much better. The biggest improvement to his game is his passing and court vision, making him a true threat as a point-forward at the college and NBA levels. Stokes transferred to Notre Dame high school (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and there are talks of him possibly reclassifying from the 2026 class up to the 2025 class, but no decision has been made.

“As of right now, I’m just focused on finishing the summer strong and my upcoming high school season,” Stokes told Yahoo Sports. “It’s something that my mom and I have discussed, but I’m happy to stay in my class and just continue to get better.”

Stokes’ recruitment is starting to heat up with John Calipari making him a priority at Arkansas. Texas, Kansas, Auburn, Arizona State, Louisville, North Carolina and Michigan are also in the mix.

Caleb Wilson

Wilson is already a five-star prospect and ranked inside the top 10 for the senior class, but the display he put on at Peach Jam in front of NBA scouts might have catapulted him to lottery consideration for the 2026 NBA Draft. During the semifinals game against Team Takeover (Virginia), Wilson led all players with 29 points, shooting 14-of-18 from the field, and added three blocks. He ended Peach Jam averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

“I’m just hoping to show NBA scouts that are watching different aspects of my game,” Wilson told Yahoo Sports. “Just that I can play alongside other great players and make the right plays whether that’s coming over for help-side and blocking shots or stepping up offensively when I need to.”

Duke, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Stanford, BYU, Tennessee and Baylor are a few schools that are involved with Wilson.

Cayden Boozer

Last summer, NBA scouts questioned whether Cayden Boozer could be a lead guard at the NBA level. He was hesitant in his decision-making off the pick-and-roll and had trouble fighting through the seams and splitting the defense. This year there’s no question he could play point at the highest level. His handle and passing have significantly improved.

He led all players in assists (6.6) during the U17 FIBA World Cup and didn’t skip a beat at Peach Jam, leading all players at the tournament with 6.9 assists per game. He recorded 10 or more assists twice during the week and has really shown more confidence as a primary ball-handler while running the halfcourt set or leading the break.

A 6-4 guard, Cayden Boozer has similar offers to his twin brother, and even though the duo have said repeatedly that they’re not a package deal, it’s hard to see them split up in college with how well they play together on the court.

Brandon McCoy

McCoy is the No. 2 player in the junior class and was also a member of the U17 Team USA group that won gold. He is an explosive guard who can change directions effortlessly and just plays smart. McCoy has good size at 6-4 and can see over the top of the defense to make passes and direct players. He led his team, Arizona Unity, all the way to the semifinals and averaged 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while playing up a division at Peach Jam.

UCLA, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas and LSU are a handful of top schools that have offered the top guard in the junior class.

Meleek Thomas

Thomas has had a great spring and summer. He's really upped his intensity on the court and shown more discipline in his shot selection. A score-first guard, Thomas' handle and footwork have improved with the way he’s able to elevate for turnaround jumpers and step through defenders while getting downhill.

Thomas and his team, New Heights Lightning (New York), faced the Boozer twins and Nightydas Elite in the semifinals, and Thomas kept the Lightning in the game with his offensive production and ability to knock down tough shots. He finished with 30 points in the loss and averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the course of the tournament.

The five-star guard is transferring to Overtime Elite for his senior season and has offers from Kentucky, UConn, Duke, Auburn, Kentucky and others.

Brayden Burries

For scouts and college coaches who were curious about seeing Bryce James (LeBron's youngest son who was inconsistent with his shot all week but displayed his athleticism with one of the best blocks at Peach Jam), they would have instantly been drawn to his teammate, Burries, with how well his game translates to the next level. The 6-4 combo guard is a top 15 recruit in the rising senior class and scored in a variety of ways while playing for Strive For Greatness (California). Burries was the third-leading scorer (behind Dybantsa and Jerry Easter) and averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds. In his final game against Boo Williams (Virginia), Burries was the leading scorer with 30 points (4-for-7 from 3) and added eight rebounds in the win.

“I’m just hoping to show the scouts and coaches here that I’m a complete basketball player,” Burries told Yahoo Sports. “I can lead the team, do all the little things on the court and be a second coach on the floor and score, rebound and do whatever I need to do to win.”

Burries mentioned that Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Kentucky, USC and UCLA are recruiting him the hardest right now.

Noteable underclassmen

Miikka Muurinen, a 6-10 wing out of Finland, made a great early impression on NBA scouts that saw him for the first time at Peach Jam. He shot the ball well from behind the arc, connecting on 14-of-28 3-point attempts during the week, and averaged 17.8 points per game for the Brad Beal Elite in the U16 division.

Miikka Muurinen (21 PTS) COULDN'T MISS as Bradley Beal Elite took home the @NikeEYB Peach Jam E16 Championship 🏆🍑 pic.twitter.com/rfj6TLQe1h — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 21, 2024

Top 20 recruit Jalen Montonati also played well in the 16U division for Mokan Elite (Missouri), shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.6% from 3, while averaging 17.2 points per game. The 6-8 wing holds a handful of offers including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Houston, Texas and Kansas.

It was hard to miss Baba Oladotun on the court for Team Durant in the 15U division. The lanky 6-10 wing looks like a baby Kevin Durant and showed upside as a perimeter shooter. One of the top players in the rising sophomore class, he holds early offers from Florida State, Louisville, Texas, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Tennessee, UCLA and Rutgers.

Another 15U player that passed the early eye test as a potential NBA prospect was CJ Rosser from Team United (North Carolina). The 6-8 wing has a smooth jumper with a high release and great footwork in the paint when utilizing the mismatch. His early offers include Virginia Tech and Michigan with many other high-major programs expected to get involved.