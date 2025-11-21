Torrential rains return to Southern California, prompting new flash flood fears, threat of mudslides

LOS ANGELES — Torrential rains have drenched parts of Southern California, leading to new flash flood warnings Friday for parts of Los Angeles County.

Residents were warned of flash flooding of streets, creeks and streams and possible mudslides in several parts of Los Angeles.

The most recent flash flood warning from the National Weather Service covered areas including downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Studio City. Some vehicles were stuck in floodwaters near Culver City before dawn on Friday, the weather service reported.

A potent atmospheric river is blamed for causing at least a half-dozen deaths earlier this month as it rolled across much of California. Heavy rains also bring the threat of mudslides in areas that were recently ravaged by wildfire.

Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

