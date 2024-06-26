The toughest places to play in college football

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.

They run through the list and share their qualms with the rankings of top stadiums like Kyle Field, Ohio Stadium, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tiger Stadium, and more.

After the break, they briefly preview the 2024 NBA Draft. They specifically target the obsession with Bronny James and discuss if he's as good as he's been hyped up to be throughout this process.

To wrap the show, Wetzel shares the story of a woman who sued her ex-boyfriend for falling through on offering to drive her to the airport and watch her dogs while on a trip.

(0:57) Toughest places to play in college football

(49:46) Bronny James

(54:42) People's Court

