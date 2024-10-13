Travis Hunter exits Colorado game with apparent shoulder injury

Travis Hunter, Colorado football's two-way Heisman candidate, exited Saturday's game against Kansas State with an apparent shoulder injury.

According to Buffzone's Brian Howell, Hunter walked off the field twice with shoulder pain, with the second time resulting in him walking out of the stadium to the nearby medical center of Colorado's Champions Center.

Travis Hunter leaves the field with shoulder pain pic.twitter.com/BXhtsUwbIL — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 13, 2024

Hunter left in the second quarter and did not return before halftime began, at which point Kansas State led 14-7.

This article will be updated with more information.