Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes join Alpine Formula 1 team's minority ownership group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now own minority stakes in a Formula 1 team.

Alpine and Otro Capital announced Tuesday that the two Kansas City Chiefs stars, golfer Rory McIlroy an ex-boxer Anthony Joshua were among the group of people who had joined as partners in Otro’s 24% stake in the team. The group purchased nearly a quarter of the team earlier in 2023 with an investor list that included actor Ryan Reynolds.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said in a statement. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership.

“It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

The announcement that the athletes have joined the team as minority owners comes ahead of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Mahomes and Kelce will not be in attendance at the race — the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

This isn't Mahomes' first foray into sports ownership. He has a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals' ownership group and he and his wife Brittany are part of the ownership group for the NWSL's KC Current.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up," Mahomes said in a statement.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.

French automotive company Renault is still the principal owner of Alpine and rebranded the team formerly known as Renault F1 before the 2021 season. Alpine is Renault’s sports car brand.

The team is currently sixth of 10 teams in the F1 constructor’s standings and will likely finish the season in that position. Pierre Gasly is 11th in the standings with 46 points while Esteban Ocon is 12th and two points back of Gasly.