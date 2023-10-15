Travis Kelce pokes fun at NFL's Taylor Swift obsession in 'Saturday Night Live' cameo

If you weren't getting enough Travis Kelce content from the NFL world and like four different national ad campaigns, "Saturday Night Live" has you covered.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a return to SNL this weekend, after previously hosting the show on March 4 this year. He made his surprise cameo during a skit skewering the NFL's newfound obsession with Taylor Swift amid Kelce's burgeoning relationship with the pop star.

Kenan Thompson introduces Kelce at the end of the skit as "someone who actually wants to talk football," to which the player yells "yes, please" as the crowd raucously applauds him. You can even hear the crowd growing restless as Kelce takes the stage off-camera.

The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

An hour later, Swift herself took the stage to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, her collaborator on a remix of "Karma."

Taylor Swift just made a surprise appearance on SNL to introduce Ice Spice, replacing host Pete Davidson. She and Travis Kelce both had cameos in tonight’s episode pic.twitter.com/0rBiGdVLHZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 15, 2023

There is obviously a grain of truth to the NFL skit, as Kelce previously conceded he believes the league is "overdoing" its coverage of Swift's attendance at Chiefs games.

Swift has attended three Chiefs games in the last four weeks, watching Kelce and co. face the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Denver Broncos. The NFL has clearly loved seeing Swift cheer on the Chiefs from suites in Kansas City and New York, to the point the league has reportedly asked its television partners to air ads for Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert movie for free, basically so it can further play up its connection to her.

Some people around the league might already be feeling fatigue about the situation, as broadcaster Al Michaels promised the Prime Video stream of this week's "Thursday Night Football" game, a 19-8 Chiefs win, would not turn Swift's attendance into "a sideshow."

With the Chiefs undefeated since the relationship became public and "The Eras Tour" set to make nine figures in its first weekend in theaters, there really isn't a power couple with more hype than Swift and Kelce right now. Now, they're even poking fun at how much the NFL can't get enough of them.