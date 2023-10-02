Tre'Davious White, Bills' star cornerback, out for season due to torn Achilles

Tre'Davious White is done for the season. On Monday, coach Sean McDermott said an MRI confirmed the severity of the injury to Buffalo Bills cornerback.

In the final minute of the third quarter, White went down on a non-contact play while defending Miami Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill on fourth down. As trainers attended to him, White threw his helmet in frustration.

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 first-team All-Pro has played a total of 12 games — 10 regular season and two postseason — after tearing his left ACL on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. McDermott was emotional talking about White, the first pick McDermott made as the Bills coach in 2017.

"Yeah, he's been through a lot," McDermott said after the Bills 48-20 win over the Dolphins. "Sometimes you wonder why things like that happen twice to someone.

"Because you watch him, and how hard he's worked to get back. I know he's a man of faith, and I know how strong he is. He will rebound. He personifies what it is to be Buffalo Bill. ... He works as hard as anyone I've ever been around. I love him. To see him on that field the way he was hurting, it was hard to watch."

White's teammates surrounded him as he became more visibly upset and the team waited for the cart. As he was driven to the tunnel, safety Jordan Poyer, who didn't play due knee soreness, comforted White as the group made its way to the locker room. White hung his head, which he covered with a towel, low.

White finishes the year with 12 tackles, two passes defended and one interception. Since being drafted from LSU, the 28 year old has recorded 18 interceptions and 67 passes breakups in 81 starts.