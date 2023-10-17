Trump legal news brief: Former president attacks Letitia James as judge in D.C. issues gag order

On the same day the judge overseeing the federal case relating to the efforts to overturn the 2020 election issued a limited gag order prohibiting former President Donald Trump from attacking prosecutors, witnesses or court staff, Trump was back at a Manhattan courthouse for his $250 million civil fraud trial — and back to attacking the lead prosecutor in that case.

New York civil fraud trial

Trump lashes out at James

Key players: Letitia James, Michael Cohen

Speaking outside the courtroom upon his arrival, Trump tore into James, who brought the suit alleging that the former president and the Trump Organization deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on his financial statements. Trump said that James was “ranting and raving like a lunatic” and suggested she “shouldn’t be allowed to be attorney general” for bringing the case against him.

The former president seemed especially annoyed that James had cited in court the Palm Beach County tax assessor’s appraised value of Mar-a-Lago being between $18 million and $27 million as proof of fraud. Trump's financial statements valued the property at between $400 million and $600 million.

Trump told reporters that Mar-a-Lago is “the most expensive house, probably, in the world," estimating that the estate is worth between $1 billion to $1.5 billion and would “sell very easily.”

Inside the courtroom, Trump sat with his lawyers at the defense table listening to testimony from one of his company's accountants, Donna Kidder about "the intricacies of internal spreadsheets," the Associated Press said.

Trump, who attended the first three days of the trial, had planned his return to coincide with testimony from Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer-turned star witness against him. But their anticipated faceoff did not materialize, as Cohen’s testimony was delayed until at least next week due to an unspecified health issue. "I am thankful the medical condition, while incredibly painful, does not require an immediate procedure. I anticipate appearing as soon as the pain subsides," Cohen said in a statement. "When I do testify, I am certain Donald will be in attendance, sitting with his lawyers at the defendant's table."

Trump told reporters that Cohen “didn't have the guts" to appear.

Why it matters: Trump continues to lash out despite receiving two gag orders this month. On Oct. 3, New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued an order forbidding Trump from making online posts or other public statements about court staff after the former president made a derogatory post about Engoron's clerk. And on Tuesday, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal Jan. 6 election interference case, formally issued a limited gag order prohibiting Trump from attacking special counsel Jack Smith, possible witnesses or court staff. The former president said he plans to appeal the ruling.

"The judge said basically I don’t have the right to speak,” Trump told reporters outside his civil trial. “My speech has been taken away from me. I’m a candidate that’s running for office, and I’m not allowed to speak.”

FBI lawsuits

Trump to be deposed in suits against DOJ brought by Strzok and Page

Key players: Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Trump was also expected on Tuesday to be deposed in a case involving Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former FBI officials who he has long disparaged since it was revealed they were critical of Trump in private text messages to each other during then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The former president is scheduled to testify in the two-hour, closed-door deposition in New York City in relation to their separate lawsuits against the Justice Department.

Strzok alleges that he was wrongly terminated by the FBI. Page alleges that the public disclosures of those text messages by the DOJ amounted to “an unwanted invasion of privacy” and damaged her reputation.

Why it matters: Unlike the civil trial, which Trump is not obligated to attend, the deposition does take the president's time and attention away from the campaign trail — and the myriad criminal charges he is facing.

Read more

NBC News:Trump attends N.Y. fraud trial despite Michael Cohen's absence

Reuters:Donald Trump turns up at New York fraud trial, complains it distracts from campaign

AP: Trump hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Monday

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team was present at the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., Monday morning for a hearing about whether Trump would be faced with a gag order in the federal case relating to the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has made disparaging remarks about numerous individuals, including prosecutors and witnesses. Meanwhile, a hearing on his lawsuit against a former British spy took place across the Atlantic.

Jan. 6 election interference

Consideration of the gag order

Key players: JudgeTanya Chutkan, Trump lawyer John Lauro

Chutkan said she would issue a "narrowly tailored" order that would not prevent Trump from broad criticisms of Washington, D.C., or the government. Trump will be able to attack President Biden and repeat his claim that the case is politically motivated.

However, he will not be able to make statements about special counsel Jack Smith or witnesses; the judge said his presidential candidacy does not give him the privilege of conducting a "smear campaign."

Included among the targets of Trump's invective have been the prosecutors (whom he called "a team of thugs"), his former attorney general Bill Barr (a "gutless pig") and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (suggested he might deserve to be executed).

Trump attorney Lauro made the case Monday that threats or acts of violence by supporters of the former president weren’t enough to curtail his client’s free-speech rights, saying, “Are we going to tell Americans that they can’t speak because some crazed person might do something inappropriate? That would end the First Amendment as we know it.” Lauro also called it “an order of censorship.”

Lauro returned to an argument he has made often, suggesting the trial could be delayed until after the 2024 election. Chutkan has floated the possibility of moving up the start date of the trial — currently set to begin on March 4 — in order to avoid a tainted jury pool.

Trump chose to campaign in Iowa instead of attending the hearing.

Why it matters: If Trump violates the gag order, Chutkan said she would consider "sanctions," which could range from issuing warnings to the possibility of jailing him. With Trump set to be making numerous campaign appearances in the coming months and his frequent postings to social media, a gag order violation seems possible if not likely.

Steele dossier civil suit

Trump seeks relief against former British spy

Key player: Intelligence consultant Christopher Steele

Trump is suing Steele and his firm Orbis Business Intelligence in British court under data protection laws.

Steele’s dossier was assembled during the 2016 campaign and then leaked to BuzzFeed in early 2017, when it was subsequently published by the outlet. It contained numerous allegations, including many tying Trump to the Russian government.

"A judgment of the English court on this issue will be an immense relief to me as it will completely confirm the true position to the public at large," read a witness statement prepared by Trump during a hearing Monday, adding, "Until there is such a judgment, I continue to suffer damage and distress as a result of people wrongfully believing that the data in the dossier is accurate."

“It’s uncontroversial for me to say that President Trump is a controversial figure,” said Trump lawyer Hugh Tomlinson. “His interactions with the U.S. legal system have been many and varied, but we say none of this is relevant.”

A similar case by Trump against Steele was dismissed in the United States last year.