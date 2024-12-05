Tyler Herro erupts to lift Heat to 41-point blowout win over Lakers as LeBron James snaps his 3-point dry spell

LeBron James finally made a 3-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Los Angeles Lakers from getting blown out yet again on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro erupted in the third quarter to power the Miami Heat to a dominant 134-93 win over the Lakers at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday. He dropped seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, which matched a Heat franchise record, and put up 31 points in the win.

That marked the second straight blowout loss for the Lakers, following their 29-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The Lakers, who have lost six of their last eight games, now sit at 12-10 on the season.

The Heat led nearly the entire game, and they took a 17-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Herro, though, powered them to the win after they outscored the Lakers by 16 points in the third period alone. Herro drained seven 3-pointers, including one over Anthony Davis from the Kesaya Center logo that looked way too easy.

That bucket came amid a long 9-0 run for the Heat, who held the Lakers scoreless for nearly three full minutes to end the quarter. From there, they simply cruised to the 41-point win.

Herro added five rebounds and four assists to go with his 31 points for the Heat in the win. He went 9-of-16 from behind the arc, too. Jimmy Butler added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bam Adebayo finished wiht 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Heat now hold a 10-10 record with the win, which snapped a two-game losing skid.

LeBron James finally makes a 3-pointer

The lone bright side for the Lakers on Wednesday night was that James’ dry spell from behind the arc finally came to an end.

James, who had missed 20 straight shots from the 3-point line spanning his last five games, finally got one to fall from the top of the floor early in the third quarter.

LEBRON JAMES FOR THREE 🙌



He had previously missed 20 straight from downtown in his last 5 games before this 3-point make.



He also passes Kyle Korver for 7th place on the NBA's all-time 3PM list!pic.twitter.com/zWyaZPN2Jr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2024

That was the only made 3-pointer James had on the night, but it was a historic one. It officially moved him past Kyler Korver and into seventh on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list. James is still well behind Stephen Curry, who leads the all-time list with more than 3,800 made 3-pointers. Mavericks star Klay Thompson is in sixth with 2,531 made 3-pointers.

James finished with a team-high 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the loss for the Lakers. He shot 12-of-18 from the field, and just 1-of-4 from behind the arc. Rui Hachimura added 14 points, and D'Angelo Russell finished with 12 points. The Lakers shot just shy of 23% from the 3-point line as a team.

The Lakers will take on the Atlanta Hawks next on Friday to wrap their four-game road trip.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.