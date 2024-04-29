UConn adds former St. Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney from the transfer portal

UConn is adding one of the best guards that was still available in the transfer portal. Aidan Mahaney has committed to the back-to-back national champions after two seasons at St. Mary's.

The 6-foot-3 point guard led the Gaels in scoring last season, averaging 13.9 points while shooting 36 percent on his 3-point attempts. During his two seasons in Moraga, California, Mahaney twice won All-WCC honors. He chose UConn over Kentucky, Virginia and Creighton.

Mahaney fills a need for the Huskies, who lost senior guards Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, while freshman Stephon Castle declared for the NBA Draft.

"I chose UConn to be pushed, to be a part of something bigger than myself, to compete for a national championship and to become a pro," Mahaney told ESPN.

The junior joins incoming freshman Liam McNeeley, a five-star recruit who committed to UConn this past weekend. McNeeley, out of Montverde Academy in Florida, is ranked No. 16 in the 2024 Rivals150 and rates as the No. 5 small forward.

Coach Dan Hurley and his staff are also adding point guard Ahmad Nowell (Rivals' No. 34 prospect) and small forward Isaiah Abraham (No. 74), in addition to Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr. as they reload for another championship run.

Not only does Mahaney join a team with aspirations toward another national championship, but he believes the UConn coaching staff will make him better, singling out assistants Luke Murray and Kimani Young.

"The coaching staff has proven themselves to be the best in the country the last two years," Mahaney added. "Offensively with Luke Murray, I'll be in a different system that should allow my game to grow even more. And defensively with Kimani Young, I'll be challenged to become the best I can be. Coach [Dan] Hurley will push me to be the best player I can be and I can't wait to pick his brain and the rest of the staff."