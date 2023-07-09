UFC 290: Robbie Lawler caps legendary career with 1st-round KO of Niko Price

LAS VEGAS — Robbie Lawler, the former welterweight champion who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday, closed his legendary career in style on Saturday in the final preliminary bout of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.

Lawler slammed veteran Niko Price with three consecutive left hands, the last putting Price down. Referee Marc Goddard stopped it just 38 seconds into the first round. The sell-out crowd rose as one and roared, occasionally chanting Lawler’s name, as Goddard helped Price to his feet.

ROBBIE LAWLER GETS THE KO IN 38 SECONDS IN HIS FINAL UFC FIGHT 😳 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/8ZV3mdUXWD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2023

The former welterweight champion closed his career with a 30-16 record and two wins in his final three bouts.

“It was a hard training camp,” Lawler said. “Today was the first day I felt good.”

And it showed. He met Price in the center of the Octagon and before the fans could even settle into their seats, they got into a clinch. Lawler’s style was always to be aggressive and throw hands and in his finale, he did just what he’d done for more than two decades as one of the best, and most popular, mixed martial artists of the century.

He landed several left uppercuts and a pair of hooks. It overwhelmed Price, who had been a slight favorite, and he had no answer. Price was in tears as he was escorted to the locker room as the crowd rained down cheers upon Lawler.

“It was nice to end it like this,” Lawler said. “The fans have been great this week.”

The 41-year-old, who said he planned to remain close to the sport, was one of the most respected fighters in the business by his peers. As the fight was stopped, many UFC fighters seated at ringside stood and applauded, including ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Gilbert Burns.

There were few, if any, UFC fighters who were more respected by their peers than Lawler, and they, along with the fans, let them know how they felt.