UNLV, Air Force to stay in Mountain West with financial incentives amid Pac-12 realignment

UNLV and Air Force are staying put.

Both schools have decided to remain in the Mountain West with significant financial incentives, sources told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Wednesday night.

The two schools delivered a commitment to the Mountain West tonight and all seven schools plan to sign a binding agreement by Thursday to solidify the conference and its future.



The agreement features signing bonuses for all programs weighted toward UNLV and Air Force.

The seven remaining schools plan to sign a binding agreement with the Mountain West on Thursday to solidify the conference for years to come. It will also bring new signing bonuses for the seven schools, though UNLV and Air Force are expected to receive significant more.

The decision comes amid the Pac-12's rebuilding effort, which has led to a number of Mountain West schools leaving in favor of the new Pac-12 in recent days. The Pac-12, which was left with just two schools after the last wave of realignment, needs eight schools to meet the NCAA and CFP's minimum requirements. The new conference currently has seven schools after adding Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State. Oregon State and Washington State are the two original members who stayed when the rest of the conference split for the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

