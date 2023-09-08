US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka to face Coco Gauff in final after huge comeback vs. Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka waited until the last possible moment to wake up in the US Open semifinal on Thursday, but all that meant was extra style points in the end.

The No. 2 seed overcame a slow start to defeat No. 19 Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the second Grand Slam final of her career. She will face No. 6 seed Coco Gauff, who beat Karolina Muchova earlier in the day.

For the first 14 or so games, Keys appeared to be coasting to a shockingly dominant upset of Sabalenka. She hung a bagel on her in the first set and went up a break three games into the second, putting her in position to reach the final just be holding serve.

She got there with an impressive showing in the return game against Sabalenka, who entered the match second in the WTA in service games won. Sabalenka is one of the fiercest servers on tour, but Keys took 14 of her 21 service points in the first set to set the tone.

Madison Keys is not missing! 😮

Sabalenka, the tournament favorite following the upset of No. 1 seed and defending champ Iga Swiatek, had been looking like the most dominant player of the tournament entering Thursday, winning every match in straight sets. Only one of those sets saw her opponent win more than three games.

She wasn't looking so dominant midway through the second set, except against her racket as she berated her team in the stands following a lost game.

Sabalenka is NOT happy with her team

Sabalenka picked the last possible moment to wake up. Down 5-4 in the second set with Keys serving, Sabalenka scored her first break of the game, though she was helped by two unforced errors and a double fault by Keys. One held serve later, the two were playing a tiebreak, which Sabalenka won easily.

Sabalenka strikes back!



She comes back to take the second set and force a decider.

The third set began on serve until Keys broke Sabalenka to go up 4-2, then got broken back immediately. Keys very nearly grabbed another break the next game, but Sabalenka saved two break points to stay alive and push the score to 4-4. A few minutes later, the match was heading to its second tiebreaker.

Once more, Sabalenka cruised to a tiebreak win and finished off perhaps the most stunning comeback of her tennis career. In fact, she got to celebrate the win twice, as she dropped her racquet thinking she had won after going up 7-3, not realizing the US Open's third-set tiebreakers go to 10 points.