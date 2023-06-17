U.S. Open 2023 Round 3: How to watch the golf championship, TV schedule, tee times and live updates

It's tee time for Round 3 of the U.S. Open. Some of golf's biggest names are on the North Course of the LA Country Club this week, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. This year's tournament comes during a controversial time for the PGA, which recently announced its decision to merge with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf to create a new golf league. The new golf entity will be funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and has already drawn criticism from athletes, fans of the sport and even the U.S. Senate. There will no doubt be some tension on the green at this year's U.S. Open.

Here's what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2023 U.S. Open this Saturday, including channels, streaming info, tournament schedule, tee times, odds and even where to buy last-minute tickets.

Where to watch U.S. Open

Dates: June 15-18, 2023

Location: North Course, Los Angeles Country Club

TV:NBC, USA Network

Streaming:Peacock, Sling TV

What channel is the U.S. Open on?

The 123rd U.S. Open golf championship will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. Coverage will be split across the two channels and streaming platform. You can check out the exact coverage schedule below.

How to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

U.S. Open live updates Saturday:

U.S. Open schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch coverage of the U.S. Open this year.

Thursday, June 15 (All times Eastern)

Round 1:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Friday, June 16

Round 2:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Saturday, June 17

Round 3:

1 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 18

Round 4:

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 3 U.S. Open tee times:

Tee times listed in Eastern. For more tee times details, check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage.

Tee No. 1

12:33 p.m. – Ryan Fox

12:44 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm

12:55 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

1:06 p.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig

1:17 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Ben Carr (a)

1:28 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:39 p.m. – Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington

1:50 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

2:01 p.m. – Maxwell Moldovan (a), Sam Stevens

2:17 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

2:28 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman

2:39 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith

2:50 p.m. – Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama

3:01 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

3:12 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

3:23 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa

3:34 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka

3:45 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

4:01 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

4:12 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

4:23 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

4:34 p.m. – Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

4:45 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

4:56 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy

5:07 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

5:18 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano

5:29 p.m. – Justin Suh, Brian Harman

5:45 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

5:56 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

6:07 p.m. – Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee

6:18 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Harris English

6:29 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

6:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

2023 U.S. Open golf tickets

Right now, you can score a week-long pass to the 2023 U.S. Open starting at $1,630. Single day tickets start much lower, at around $196.