U.S. Open: Follow Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and others Friday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele may have gone historically low on Thursday, but there’s plenty in the field right behind them entering the second day of play at the U.S. Open.

Fowler and Schauffele each posted an 8-under 62 to kick off play on Thursday, which marked the lowest scores ever posted at a U.S. Open. A 62 has only been recorded one other time in all four majors combined, too.

They were far from the only ones who went low, however. Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson are two shots back at 6-under, and Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman each carded an opening-round 65.

Plenty of big names struggled, too. Phil Mickelson stumbled at the end of what should have been a very solid opening round, and sits at 1-under entering play on Friday. Brooks Koepka, coming off his win last month at the PGA Championship, opened with a 1-over 71. Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, among others, have some work to do to make it into the weekend.

Keep up with all the action Friday from Los Angeles Country Club with Yahoo Sports: