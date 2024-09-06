US Open women's finals live updates: Jessica Pegula goes for her first Grand Slam title against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula is looking to pay off her deep US Open run with a first Grand Slam title today in New York, and standing in her way will be the two-time defending Australian Open champion and No. 2 ranked player in the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka. While Sabalenka may have the edge in Grand Slam final experience — having won two and lost in the US Open finals last year — Pegula did take out the Iga Swiatek, the top ranked player on the planet, on her way to the final, so big matches on this big stage won't be foreign to her.

The two have met seven times previously, most recently at the finals in Cincinnati just three weeks ago. Sabalenka came out with a straight-set win in that match to take the title and leads their all-time series 5-2. Pegula's last win over Sabalenka came in the first round of the 2023 WTA Finals, where she's go on to fall to Swiatek in the final match of that tournament.

How to watch US Open women's singles final Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium | New York, NY

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN+

Stay with Yahoo Sports for complete coverage of the 2024 US Open women's singles final.