USA Gymnastics denied in appeal to keep Olympic bronze medal for Jordan Chiles

USA Gymnastics announced on Monday that it has been denied in its appeal to retain the Olympic bronze medal awarded to Jordan Chiles in floor routine final at the Paris Games.

USAG announced the decision on Monday, a day after filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbital award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented," a USAG statement reads.

USAG vowed to continue to fight to retain Chiles' bronze medal.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process," including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement and medal award for Jordan."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.