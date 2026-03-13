Utah judge in Charlie Kirk killing case weighs media access

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus is due back in court Friday as a state judge weighs whether certain documents and proceedings should be open to the public.

The outcome will set the stage for an April hearing in which attorneys for Tyler Robinson will make their case to exclude TV cameras, microphones and photographers from the courtroom.

Judge Tony Graf has been weighing the public’s right to know details about the case against concerns by defense attorneys that the media attention could undermine Robinson’s right to a fair trial. Prosecutors, Kirk’s widow and attorneys for news organizations have urged Graf to keep the proceedings open.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Robinson, 22, who is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of the conservative activist on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Attorneys on Friday are expected to debate whether the defense's written request to exclude cameras, which was classified by the court as private, should be made public.

The judge will also determine if an April 17 hearing on the matter will be open or partially closed. Robinson's attorneys argue in court documents that portions of the hearing should be private to avoid republicizing misleading information that they say has come from media and government officials.

Media access has been a focal point of several recent hearings, with the judge placing temporary restrictions on local TV stations for showing Robinson's shackles in violation of a court order and filming close-up shots that might allow viewers to interpret what he was discussing with his attorneys.

The judge also has prevented full video recordings of Kirk's shooting from being shown in court after defense attorneys argued the graphic footage would interfere with a fair trial. An estimated 3,000 people attended the outdoor rally to hear Kirk, a co-founder of Turning Point USA who helped mobilize young people to vote for President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors have said DNA evidence connects Robinson to the killing.

At the latest hearing, in February, the judge declined to disqualify the local county attorney's office from prosecuting the case after the defense argued there was a conflict of interest because a prosecutor's daughter was present when Kirk was shot.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.