Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigns after Utes' third-straight loss

Utah will have a new offensive coordinator for the rest of the 2024 season.

The school announced Sunday night that Andy Ludwig had resigned. He had been Utah’s offensive coordinator since 2019.

"Assistant coach Andy Ludwig has made the decision to step down from his position with Utah football," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Andy is the consummate professional and we want to thank him for his complete dedication to our program during his 10 total seasons with us. Coach Ludwig has been instrumental to our success here at Utah and personally, I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Andy as both a coach and a person. We wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors."

Ludwig’s resignation comes after Utah lost 13-7 at home to TCU on Saturday night. The Utes had 267 total yards in the loss and were 2-of-15 on third downs. Seventy-one of those yards came on one play when QB Isaac Wilson hit Money Parks for a TD pass in the third quarter.

Utah played that game with Wilson, a true freshman, starting in place of Cam Rising. Wilson has been Utah’s primary quarterback this season as Rising has appeared in just three games. Rising left the team’s Week 2 win over Baylor with a right hand injury after his hand crashed into a cooler on the sideline and suffered a leg injury in his first game back a week ago against Arizona State.

The Utes have lost three consecutive games to drop to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12. The preseason Big 12 favorites beat Oklahoma State to open conference play but have scored just 36 points over their last three games.

Utah QBs are completing just 54% of their passes this season and are averaging 7.2 yards an attempt. The struggles on offense without Rising aren’t new, either. Utah didn’t have Rising all season in 2023 and the Utes went 8-5 despite allowing just 19.3 points per game.