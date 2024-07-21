National

Utah State CB Andre Seldon Jr. dies of apparent drowning after cliff diving incident

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 26 Quick Lane Bowl DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26: New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Andre Seldon (8) is seen wearing the Quick Lane Bowl Champs baseball cap during the awards ceremony following the Quick Lane Bowl college football game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Bowling Green Falcons on December 26, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Utah State announced Saturday night that football player Andre Seldon Jr. has died. Several witnesses saw him cliff diving at a nearby reservoir, but alerted the authorities when he failed to resurface. A search was underway when his body was found by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team at 9:05 p.m. MT.

Seldon, a cornerback, was starting his first season at Utah State as a fifth-year senior. He previously played at New Mexico State, where he was a team captain. He also worked with Nate Dreiling, who at the time was New Mexico State defensive coordinator, but is currently Utah State's interim head coach and defensive coordinator.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said Dreiling in a school statement. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

On Sunday morning, Dreiling posted more about his former player on X.

Many others followed suit, remembering Seldon as cheerful, kind, and always willing to give his time to the media.

Seldon, whose age was not released by the university, was a standout star at Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. After graduating he went on to Michigan, where he played for two years before transferring to New Mexico State in 2022.

