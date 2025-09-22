Utah Valley University launching review of Charlie Kirk shooting to improve campus security

OREM, Utah — (AP) — Utah Valley University is launching an independent, external review of the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk on its campus earlier this month.

The university announced the move Monday in an effort to improve safety practices amid fallout over security lapses and the shattering of the serene image the institution had cultivated.

“We believe the findings of the comprehensive, third-party independent review of this targeted act of violence will offer valuable insights on how college campuses improve response and preparedness moving forward,” Astrid S. Tuminez, the school's president, said in an emailed statement. “We will integrate the findings into our efforts to strengthen and improve safety practices for UVU and all of Utah higher education.”

The university did not immediately respond to questions about who would conduct the review or when it would be completed.

The university also said it is planning a memorial for Kirk to be developed by a committee of campus officials, students and political leaders.

“As a committee, we will listen to community voices and carefully consider the many perspectives surrounding this memorial,” said Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chair, who co-chairs the committee. “This is an important process, and we are committed to approaching it with thoughtfulness and respect.”

The university said there has been an “outpouring of support, ideas and suggestions” for the memorial from students, faculty and community members.

“As we support our community in the days ahead, we are committed and dedicated to creating a memorial,” said Scott M. Smith, UVU Board of Trustees chair. “We will coordinate with state and local officials, the family of Charlie Kirk, the wider community, the Utah Board of Higher Education, UVU’s Board of Trustees and our students to develop an appropriate long-term plan.”

