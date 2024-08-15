Vance agrees to CBS VP debate with Walz on Oct. 1 — and proposes another in September

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, said Thursday that he has accepted a debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on CBS on Oct. 1 while also challenging Walz to an earlier debate on CNN in September.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance wrote in a post on X. “Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!”

CBS News confirmed that both campaigns have agreed to the Oct. 1 debate, which will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan in New York City.

Walz, who had already agreed to the Oct. 1 debate, has not yet commented on the proposed CNN event.

The Harris-Trump debate(s)

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC on Sept. 10 — an event he had initially agreed to with President Biden and then canceled when Biden exited the race.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump told reporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 after weeks of suggesting he might not agree to the ABC debate.

Trump then challenged Harris to two other debates: one hosted by Fox News on Sept. 4, the other by NBC on Sept. 25.

Harris confirmed that she would face Trump on Sept. 10, and told reporters she would be open to other debates after that. “I am happy to have that conversation about an additional debate after September 10, for sure,” she said.

Confirmed debates

Sept. 10: Harris v. Trump, ABC News (location yet to be announced)

Oct. 1: Walz v. Vance, CBS News, New York City

Unconfirmed debates (times and locations TBD)

Sept. 4: Harris v. Trump, Fox News

Sept. 18: Walz v. Vance, CNN

Sept. 25: Harris v. Trump, NBC