Vic Fangio reportedly set to take over as Eagles' defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator on Thursday, according to multiplereports.

Fangio, 65, parted ways with the Miami Dolphins this week after one season in charge of the defense. He reportedly wanted to be closer to family in Pennsylvania.

An NFL lifer, Fangio has been in the league for 37 years, serving as a head coach or defensive coordinator over 22 of the past 28 seasons. Perhaps most well known for his stint as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18, Fangio also served as the defensive play-caller for the San Francisco 49ers and was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

In between being Broncos head coach and working for the Dolphins, Fangio served as a consultant for the Eagles last season as the team prepped for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio was a successor to Josh Boyer, who lasted three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Dolphins before he was fired. Fangio's first and only season with Miami saw a slew of defensive injuries. Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey was out for the start of the season, and Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel missed time to end the season.

Still, Fangio led a defense that finished with the third-most sacks at 56. The Dolphins' defense also finished eighth in forced turnovers (27), 10th in yards allowed and 22nd in points given up

He was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018, following a campaign in which the Bears defense led the league in points allowed per game at 17.7.

The Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai this week and will reportedly not be bringing back defensive assistant Matt Patricia, who took over for Desai towards the end of the regular season.