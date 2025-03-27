Warriors guard Gary Payton II reportedly out indefinitely with torn ligament in left thumb

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be out indefinitely, according to reports. Payton was initially reported to have suffered a thumb injury, but subsequent reports said he sustained a ligament tear.

Payton played 20 minutes in the Warriors' 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, finishing with four points and seven rebounds. How and when he sustained the injury hasn't been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.