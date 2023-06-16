Warriors name Mike Dunleavy Jr. as GM to replace Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors found their replacement for Bob Myers among one of their own.

The team reportedly promoted team executive Mike Dunleavy Jr. to Myers' old post of general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dunleavy originally joined the Warriors' front office as a pro scout in 2018 after 15 seasons as a player in the NBA. The Warriors promoted him to assistant GM in 2019 and he became vice president of basketball operations in 2021.

Dunleavy spent almost all of the first five seasons of his playing career with the Warriors after Golden State drafted him No. 3 out of Duke in 2002. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2007. Dunleavy finished his career averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob will also take on a new to-be-defined role with the team.