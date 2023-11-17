Watch live: SpaceX to launch Starship rocket today after explosive first attempt

SpaceX is set to launch the most powerful rocket ever built today after its second test flight was greenlit by government regulators.

The megarocket stands nearly 400 feet tall, is 30 feet wide, and weighs over 11 million pounds when fueled. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, designed this rocket to bring humans to Mars.

Yahoo News will be streaming the rocket launch here between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET.

The Federal Aviation Administration this week issued SpaceX a license for the second launch stating the company had "met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements."

Friday's launch comes after the rocket's inaugural test ended in a dramatic explosion after the rocket's self-destruct system blew up over the Gulf of Mexico. The test, which took place on April 20, flew for five minutes before imploding. Nobody was harmed in the incident.

However, the explosion compelled environmentalists and wildlife advocates in the area to file a lawsuit against the FAA over its failure to adequately investigate the harm the rocket launch would have on the surrounding environment. Since then, SpaceX has been working to comply with regulators to ensure it was permitted to go ahead with the second launch.

The Starship is at the center of SpaceX's mission to transport humans to Earth's orbit as well as the moon and "ultimately to travel to Mars and beyond," SpaceX's website states .

SpaceX has scheduled a two-hour launch window starting at 7 am CT today. The rocket will launch from SpaceX's spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.