Week 13 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13:

2:16 - Binge games:

2:18 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Shootout or blood bath?

9:02 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers: Is this Jordan Love's moment?

15:13 - Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans: Which of these teams is a true playoff contender?

21:55 - Stream games:

21:59 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Are the Jags about to peak?

26:34 - Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders: What else can we learn about Sam Howell?

29:04 - Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints: Can Jared Goff get back on track?

34:40 - Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Which TE do you want down the stretch?

41:29 - Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: ready for another Zach Moss run?

46:34 - Cleveland Browns vs. L.A. Rams: Why the Rams run through Williams, Nacua now

51:49 - Skip games:

51:52 - L.A. Charges vs. New England Patriots: Austin Ekeler breakout game coming?

54:48 - Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Can we finally trust Arthur Smith?

57:04 - Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Skip this game

