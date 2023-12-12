Week 15 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Could a passing of the Baltimore Ravens' backfield torch have occurred in Week 15? Rookie Keaton Mitchell surpassed his backfield mates in touches and production — perfect timing, if you ask his fantasy managers.

Sure, Mitchell didn't put up a gaudy total, but if he's now the lead option, better days could be away in the must-win weeks for fantasy managers. Not a bad option to have in your flex spot.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 15. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 15?