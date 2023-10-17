Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

After a slow Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is No. 2 on the fantasy football scoring leaderboard at the QB position. While he hasn't been airing it out with aplomb, his fantasy floor has been salvaged by his rushing production (five rushing touchdowns already).

No. 3 on the fantasy QB leaderboard also happens to be Hurts' counterpart in Week 7: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And while Hurts has been doing it with his legs, Tagovailoa has been destroying opposing defenses with his arm, leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns (he's tied with Kirk Cousins for the lead with 14).

These quarterbacks have a ton of history together, dating back to their Alabama days. Who will come out on top in 7?

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 7 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 7 matchups!