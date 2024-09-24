What we know about the investigations surrounding New York City's mayor

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nearly a year after FBI agents seized his phones, New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces an expanding constellation of federal inquiries involving his administration.

In recent weeks the investigations have produced a drumbeat of subpoenas, raids and whiplash-inducing developments for the first-term Democrat. Federal investigators have visited more than a dozen members of his administration, taking devices from the police commissioner (who then resigned), the head of the public schools and other trusted confidantes both in and out of City Hall.

At least one high-ranking mayoral aide received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury.

Federal prosecutors have declined to discuss the investigations but people familiar with elements of the cases have described multiple, separate inquiries involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling at the police and fire departments.

Adams, a former police captain, has not been accused of wrongdoing and adamantly denies any knowledge of criminal activity.

Below, a look at what we know about the investigations:

A nightlife company run by the top cop's twin

On the morning of Sept. 4, as federal agents fanned out across New York City to seize devices from some of the mayor's closest advisors, they also traveled to Rockland County, roughly an hour north of the city. There, they visited the home of then-NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, as well as the nearby residence of his twin brother, James Caban. Devices were taken from both homes.

James Caban used to be a cop, too, but he was fired by the NYPD in 2001 after he was heard on a recording threatening a cab driver. More recently, he has run a nightlife consulting business.

After the searches came to light, a Brooklyn juice bar owner publicly accused a mayoral aide, Ray Martin, of trying to extort him by claiming he would receive better police treatment if he hired James Caban as a consultant. As part of the investigation, police seized phones from several precinct-level NYPD officials.

A week after the searches, Caban announced his resignation, telling officers that he didn’t want the investigations “to create a distraction.” The same day, Martin was fired from his job at City Hall.

James Caban “unequivocally denies any wrongdoing,” his lawyer, Sean Hecker, said in a statement. An email sent to Martin was not returned. A lawyer for Edward Caban didn't respond to phone and email messages.

The Banks brothers and a consulting firm

After taking office in 2022, Adams turned to a pair of brothers to help oversee two of the city's most important institutions, the public schools and the police department. He made Philip Banks, formerly a top NYPD chief, his deputy mayor for public safety. He made David Banks, who had run a network of boys' schools, the schools chancellor.

The same day they appeared at the homes of the Caban brothers, federal investigators seized devices from Philip and David Banks, as well as from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is David Banks’ domestic partner.

Agents also took a phone from the Banks' youngest brother, Terence Banks.

Formerly a mid-level supervisor in New York City's subway system, Terence Banks launched a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to key government stakeholders. The firm represented companies seeking work with city agencies, including the education and police departments.

According to public records, some of those companies received millions of dollars in city contracts — and in one case got a personal meeting with the schools chancellor — after hiring Terrence Banks.

Both David and Terence Banks have said they do not believe they are targets of the investigation. An attorney for Philip Banks, Benjamin Brafman, has told reporters he believes his client has “zero criminal liability.”

David Banks and Philip Banks remain in their positions. Adams has defended them, noting that his relationship with the family goes back to his time serving under their father in the police department.

An adviser with control over contracts

An influential figure with little public presence, Tim Pearson is one of the mayor’s most trusted advisers. Even as he faced several lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and a city investigation over his role in a brawl at a migrant shelter, Pearson has retained the backing of the mayor, who he served with decades ago in the police department.

Pearson’s electronic devices were also seized by federal authorities earlier this month. It’s not clear what aspect of his work might be under scrutiny. Among the wide-ranging responsibilities, Pearson played a significant role in approving contracts for the city’s migrant shelters.

This past Friday, the city director of Asylum Seeker Operations, Molly Schaeffer, who worked closely with Pearson, received a subpoena to testify in front of a grand jury. Unlike other aides, her devices were not seized by federal agents.

Jennifer Beidel, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, said a subpoena to testify typically means an investigation has progressed to the point where prosecutors are providing the grand jury with evidence they would need to decide whether to indict someone.

An attorney representing Pearson in the civil lawsuits did not respond to a request for comment. Pearson has not spoken publicly since the searches.

A mayor under a microscope

The first sign that federal authorities were investigating people close to Adams came early last November, when agents searched the home of one of his top fundraisers, Brianna Suggs.

Then, on Nov. 6, FBI agents stopped Adams himself as he left an event in Manhattan and seized his cellphones and iPad.

Agents also searched the home of Adams' liaison to the Turkish community in New York and a former Turkish airline executive.

As part of that inquiry, federal prosecutors have sought information about a time period when Adams was still Brooklyn borough president, but had won the Democratic primary and was widely expected to be elected mayor in the fall. During that period, Turkish officials were trying to get the city to expedite Fire Department approval of a new diplomatic building that were being held up because of safety concerns.

Over the summer, federal prosecutors subpoenaed Adams, his campaign arm and City Hall, requesting information about the mayor's schedule, his overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing. Private attorneys for the mayor said they had turned over “extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the mayor.”

Other inquiries

Federal prosecutors are also investigating Winnie Greco, the city’s director of Asian Affairs and a longtime Adams ally. Unlike the rest of the probes, that inquiry is being led by Brooklyn federal prosecutors.

Additionally, federal prosecutors last week subpoenaed a Brooklyn church, seeking information about possible dealings between a priest and Frank Carone, the former chief of staff to Adams who now runs his own lobbying firm.

Greco hasn’t commented publicly on the FBI searches of her properties and continues to work for the city. Carone has told journalists he isn’t aware of any criminal investigation linked to him.

Two high-ranking fire chiefs were arrested on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from people seeking preferential treatment from the Fire Department's safety inspection bureau. Both have pleaded not guilty.

And on Friday, federal authorities searched the homes of New York City's newly named interim police commissioner, Thomas Donlan, and seized materials unrelated to his police work. Donlon confirmed the search and said it involved materials that had been in his possession for 20 years.

He did not address what the investigation was about, but a person familiar with the investigation said it had to do with classified documents dating from the years when Donlon worked for the FBI. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about that investigation.

