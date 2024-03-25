What's wrong with the Los Angeles Clippers? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Athletic's Los Angeles Clippers beat reporter, Law Murray, to go deep on a team that has been a rollercoaster ride this season, but first…

The NBA announced that the G League Ignite will shut down after this season. Vinnie appreciates that college basketball will remain as the main feeder system of talent into the NBA, while Law blames the end of the franchise on poor performance on the court.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night and are at risk of losing the final play-in spot to the Houston Rockets. Law, who has seen the Warriors in-person a few times this year, says that the team simply isn’t good and can’t be trusted with a lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, stomped on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Is it a sign that the Bucks and Doc Rivers are finally reaching their potential? Or do the Thunder have some larger issues that could rear their head in the playoffs?

We finally get to the LA Clippers, who looked like one of the league’s best teams in December and January but can’t seem to get out of their own way lately. Law explains what the ride has been like, what is causing it, why Russell Westbrook’s return from injury is unfair, and what Paul George could be looking at in free agency this offseason.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts