When is 'SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration?' How to watch the 'Saturday Night Live' special

NBC is celebrating 50 years of Saturday Night Live this weekend with a musical special tonight and the SNL50: The Anniversary Special live show on… Sunday? That's right, this Sunday old and current cast members alike are coming together for a three-hour anniversary live show featuring celebrity guests like Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Paul McCartney and Quinta Brunson. The special will likely celebrate some of the show's best sketches — "Domingo" Part 3, anyone? — and bring back iconic characters from past cast members like Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Molly Shannon and Maya Rudolph. We may even get a Weekend Update desk-side reunion between Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Are you ready to celebrate 50 years of Saturday Night Live? Here's what to know about watching the SNL anniversary special, red carpet and SNL Homecoming Concert.

When is the SNL50 special?

Despite what the name indicates, the 50th-anniversary special for Saturday Night Live will air on… Sunday. SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, a nice change for the show's night owl fanbase who like to tune in live.

Prior to the live show, there will be an SNL50 red carpet. NBC coverage of the red carpet will be hosted by SNL alum Leslie Jones Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers. The red carpet will also have a livestream across all of SNL's social media, hosted by Chicken Shop Date creator and host Amelia Dimoldenberg. Red carpet coverage will begin an hour before SNL50, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on?

SNL50 will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

How to watch SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration

Who is going to be on SNL50?

The Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary list of returning cast members includes Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman (four of the original cast members), Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte.

Celebrity guests slated to make an appearance in the live SNL anniversary special include Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

And let’s not forget the Season 50 cast of Saturday Night Live: Andrew Dismukes, Ashley Padilla, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Devon Walker, Ego Nwodim, Emil Wakim, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Jane Wickline, Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernández, Michael Che, Michael Longfellow, Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman.

Will the SNL50 anniversary special be live?

Yes! The three-hour SNL anniversary special will be live.

SNL50 musical guests:

Before Sunday's SNL50 special, there will be a homecoming concert tonight, Feb. 14, to kick off the anniversary weekend. The SNL50 Homecoming Concert lineup will include the following musicians and bands:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Chris Martin

David Byrne

DEVO

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Mumford & Sons

Post Malone

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Robyn

The B-52s

The Roots

How to watch the SNL50 Homecoming Concert:

The SNL50 musical special will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Is there a new SNL episode this Saturday?

This week, Saturday Night Live is focused on celebrating the 50th anniversary of the show. So while there won't be a new episode this Saturday night, the eve before the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration airs, NBC will re-air the show's very first episode.

Where to watch the SNL movie?

Saturday Night (originally titled SNL 1975), the film that breaks down the 90 minutes leading up to Saturday Night Live's first broadcast, is currently available to stream on Netflix or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

NBC also released SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night last month, a four-part documentary about what goes on behind the scenes at the iconic show. You can stream all four episodes of the special on Peacock now.

