Who is hosting 'Saturday Night Live' tonight? 'SNL' start time, musical guest and more

The past month or so has given us more Saturday Night Live-related content than we can keep up with. In honor of the show's 50th season, we got an epic concert, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, a live televised anniversary special, and a behind-the-scenes docu-series about the show's history called Beyond Saturday Night. The show returned last Saturday with a new episode hosted by Shane Gillis, and this weekend, Lady Gaga will head to 30 Rock to serve as both host and musical guest on the episode airing March 8. This will mark her second stint as both host and musical guest; she has also served as the musical guest three other times. You can take a peek at Gaga's musical "process" in this promo for her appearance this week in which she prepares for the show.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, a.k.a. Lady Gaga, when she hosts SNL this weekend.

What time is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. You can also catch new episodes the day after they air on both Peacock and Hulu.

How to watch Saturday Night Live without cable:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 cast:

This season of SNL will feature Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline and Bowen Yang.

More ways to watch SNL live without cable: