Why the Lakers Are betting big on small nall

The Lakers are leaning heavily on small ball for their upcoming playoff push, and Kevin O'Connor from "The Kevin O'Connor Show" has highlighted why this shift might be the key to rejuvenating their season. The decision comes down to unlocking their offensive spacing while leveraging their defensive acumen a gamble that might lead them back to championship discussions.

The Lakers' big victory against the Nuggets showcased the potential impact of a small-ball lineup. Their strategy of dragging Nikola Jokic out to the perimeter repeatedly opened driving lanes, enabling easier shots and exploiting defensive mismatches. O’Connor observed, “On offense, they look tremendous with their spacing … constantly involving him, pulling him away from the paint.”

Defensively, the Lakers displayed an aggressive game plan against Jokic, doubling him a record 40 times— a move that threw the Nuggets off their rhythm. This tactical shift gave the Lakers an edge over one of the best offenses in the league, indicating a potential solution to their defensive woes.

O’Connor explained that this shift benefits from the Lakers' depth, with players like Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt thriving in small ball. The Lakers’ lineup flexibility could make them a resilient and versatile opponent as they look to improve their playoff seeding in the final weeks of the season.

The success of small ball could redefine the Lakers’ standing in this year's title race. By embracing a strategy that maximizes their roster’s strengths, the Lakers could deepen their postseason run potential. O’Connor noted that “the role players ... all these guys… the depth they have,” are all crucial to maintaining a high level of play.

Yet, it's not just about how this reshaping benefits the Lakers on the court. Small ball might ultimately influence the landscape of the NBA. Should this approach succeed, other teams might emulate it to enhance their play style—shifting a league traditionally fixated on bigs to versatile lineups that prioritize mobility and agility.

However, the success of the Lakers’ small-ball approach will inevitably rest on their ability to execute consistently and avoid matchup pitfalls against teams that exploit inside dominance. Remaining disciplined on perimeter defense while maintaining offensive versatility will determine whether they can stand up to heavyweights like the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz in the postseason.

The future of the Lakers this postseason will likely hinge on how effectively they can execute this strategy. Ultimately, will this strategic gamble pay off with a trip to the NBA Finals?

The answer awaits as the Lakers test themselves against the best in the West. Tuning in to the closing stages of the NBA season could reveal whether they’ve found the blueprint to success — or if it's merely a fleeting experiment amid a grueling campaign.