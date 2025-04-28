Why new Steeler Kaleb Johnson will be the 2nd-best fantasy football rookie RB in 2025

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

There's a lot of hype swirling around rookie running backs post-draft, but if you're trying to figure out who will be the fantasy breakout star after Ashton Jeanty, you need to keep a close eye on Kaleb Johnson. In the latest episode of Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, both Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon dove deep into why Johnson, who landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set up for immediate fantasy success. Let's break down exactly why Johnson should be at the top of your RB wishlist after Jeanty.

Kaleb Johnson is the perfect scheme fit for the Steelers

Both Behrens and Harmon absolutely love Johnson’s landing spot with Pittsburgh. The Steelers, under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, are a perfect fit stylistically for what Johnson brings to the table. As Andy put it, Johnson “needs, stylistically, needs scheme-wise, needs it to look a little bit like it did at Iowa,” and that’s exactly what he’s getting. The Steelers’ run game is built for a player like Johnson: they’re going to hammer inside- and outside-zone concepts, get vertical and grind out tough yards — just like Johnson did so effectively as a Hawkeye.

Post-draft depth charts see Johnson immediately slide into a vacancy. The Steelers are ready to move on from Najee Harris after this year, and Jaylen Warren is best used as a change-of-pace back. As Harmon notes, “Kaleb Johnson just is touching the ball 15 to 18 times a game. He scores eight to nine touchdowns this year … I can easily make a case. Yeah, Kaleb Johnson is the [rookie] RB2 here."

The volume is going to be there. Pittsburgh’s offense, with weapons like George Pickens and DK Metcalf stretching the field, should keep the box light enough for Johnson to find his lanes.

While Johnson isn’t a highlight-reel receiver out of the backfield, that’s not what Pittsburgh needs. They want a tough, decisive, early-down grinder who excels between the tackles. Andy Behrens describes him as an “early down, carve-you-up guy” perfectly suited to what the Steelers are about to run. With over 1,000 rushing yards and 10-plus touchdowns firmly “on the table,” as Andy puts it, you’re looking at a player who could be the foundation of your fantasy team.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line, improved in recent seasons, is built to open up running lanes. “There’s a lot [here] to stress a defense. Kaleb’s going to eat,” says Behrens. That means easier sledding for Johnson and more efficient touches.

Both Andy and Matt are ready to slot Johnson right around overall RB20-21 and are willing to be personally bullish in drafts. That’s significant — these guys play to win their leagues, not just collect roster fillers. As Harmon says, “He is [rookie] RB2 after Ashton Jeanty. It’s a great system fit.”

It’s rare you get this kind of consensus and clarity from two of the sharpest minds in fantasy football. Kaleb Johnson in Pittsburgh is the rare intersection of talent, landing spot, volume and system fit — everything you want when making early bets on rookie running backs.

Don’t overthink it: after Ashton Jeanty, make Johnson your next rookie RB priority in fantasy drafts. You’ll thank yourself by midseason.