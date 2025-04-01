Will Apple TV's MLS deal pay off in the long run? | The Cooligans

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On Monday's episode of "The Cooligans" podcast, Yahoo Finance's Joe Pompliano delved into the implications of Major League Soccer's multi-year deal with Apple TV, a topic that continues to stir debate among fans and industry insiders. While the deal consolidates MLS content, providing a centralized viewing platform, it raises questions about its impact on the league's growth and accessibility.

As Pompliano underscored, the key challenge lies in converting casual viewers into paid subscribers.

"I like Apple because I can go to one place and I can see everything, right? Like, nothing pisses me off as a baseball fan more than not being able to find a game," Pompliano said " ... On Apple, you know what you're going to get. You can watch the games, you can watch interviews, you can watch tours of facilities. Like there's a bunch of stuff on there. I think that's awesome.

"Now the problem is if you want to invite new fans to watch your sport, you have to convince them to pay to watch that sport by buying a subscription, which is nearly impossible. And part of the reason why even the big leagues that have leveraged some of that streaming money with the NFL and the NBA through Netflix and Peacock and other things like that, most of their rights are still on cable or broadcast channels because you're going to derive the biggest audience, which impacts sponsorship dollars and TV commercials by putting your games out there for everyone. So I think that's like sort of the biggest risk for MLS now. We'll see what happens. Maybe Messi is just so big to where he brings all these people in, they like the product and they stay afterwards. But that's sort of the biggest unanswered question."

Christian Polanco echoed these sentiments, expressing concerns about potential barriers to accessibility and visibility.

Hosts Polanco and Guerreros explored the potential downsides of the deal, particularly its suitability in attracting and maintaining a broader fanbase. This conversation adds nuance to the discourse surrounding media deals and sports broadcasting in the digital age, compelling MLS to explore innovative solutions to expand reach without alienating core supporters.

The podcast segment provides a critical examination for those interested in sports media rights and how they shape fan engagement in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. It offers profound insights into the balance MLS must strike between financial growth and audience development.

